Petra Kvitova revelled in a perfect comeback after claiming the Aegon Classic, her first title since suffering a career-threatening injury in a knife attack.

Petra Kvitova revels in perfect comeback with Birmingham title

The two-time Wimbledon champion sustained a hand injury when an intruder broke into her apartment and attacked her last December.

In just her second tournament back, Kvitova secured a WTA Tour title, beating Australian Ashleigh Barty 4-6 6-3 6-2 in the decider in Birmingham.

"I think I couldn't have imagined a better comeback, for sure. In my second event, I've won a trophy," Kvitova said. "That's why I was really fighting to play tennis again, and that's why I was still able to have great motivation to win a title, for example, here in Birmingham."



Lovely touch and soft hands from @Petra_Kvitova​! #AegonClassic pic.twitter.com/q6idGhynFH



The win marked Kvitova's 20th career WTA title and showed she was in fine form ahead of the year's third grand slam.

Kvitova, 27, said being ready to compete at the All England Club — where she was crowned champion in 2011 and 2014 — had been her goal.

"I am excited. It doesn't matter if I have a title in my hands or not. I will be very sad if I'm not making it at Wimbledon this year," she said. "And I'm happy that I'm still able to go there and play, and that's the most important thing right now.

"I didn't really think that I was able to play in Roland Garros. My dream was to come to Wimbledon and that was much better of course, and I'm happy that I have good preparation for Wimbledon. But still, I'm seeing tennis is a little bit different right now, and I hope it will stay with me for a longer time and I will enjoy every moment in the All England Club games."