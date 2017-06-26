The Dodgers won their 10th straight game in wild fashion.

Dodgers use four wild pitches to overtake Rockies

Quite literally.

The Dodgers scored five runs off four wild pitches and even got an RBI double from their closer in a 12-6 win over the Rockies.

The battle of National League West leaders at Dodger Stadium had a little bit of everything, including two home runs by Cody Bellinger, who now has 24 in 57 games this season. The Dodgers (51-26) found themselves trailing 6-4 heading into the seventh.

After Justin Turner singled with one out, Logan Forsythe hit a two-out double to give the Dodgers runners at second and third. That was all for Rockies reliever Jake McGee as Adam Ottavino came on to get the final out and faced Austin Barnes, who was the go-ahead run. Ottavino walked Barnes to load the bases and then threw a pair of wild pitches with Yasmani Grandal up. Turner easily scored on the first one. Forsythe walked home following the second wild pitch and Barnes raced home from second to give the Dodgers the decisive lead.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Grandal did strike out to end the inning, but the damage had already been done. It wasn't over.

Another Ottavino wild pitch in the eighth inning allowed Joc Pederson to score from third. A fourth wild pitch from Ottavino resulted in Chris Taylor crossing the plate before Bellinger blasted another home run to give the Dodgers an 11-6 lead.

Ottavino entered the game with three wild pitches in 29 previous appearances this season. Ottavino's ERA ballooned from 3.08 to 4.61 after allowing five runs off just three hits and recording only three outs.

The Dodgers turned the ball over the Kenley Jansen in the eighth inning and he recorded a five-out save to preserve the win. The Dodgers scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth, so Jansen had to bat for himself and laced an RBI double.

The Dodgers now own a 4 1/2 game lead on the Rockies and are 2 1/2 games clear of the Diamondbacks, who beat the Phillies in 11 innings.