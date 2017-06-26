Julian Draxler hopes Timo Werner can prove himself to be the future of the Germany attack after the RB Leipzig striker got up and running at international level with a double in the 3-1 win over Cameroon in Sochi.

Draxler sees bright Germany future for goal hero Werner

Joachim Low's side sealed top spot in Group B after Kerem Demirbay opened the scoring, although they were aided by Cameroon defender Ernest Mabouka being sent off for a high lunge on Emre Can amid VAR confusion.

Werner, who netted 21 goals for the Bundesliga's surprise package last season, pounced ruthlessly either side of Vincent Aboubakar netting a consolation for the Indomitable Lions and Draxler was suitably impressed.

"He's really young, he had a great season in Bundesliga and you can see that his future looks really good," said the Paris Saint-Germain star, who is captaining Germany at this tournament.

"He is strong already, we get the benefit of that."

Germany's failure to find a consistent successor to Miroslav Klose as their attacking spearhead is one of the few minus points in a richly successful era.

Long-serving head coach Low brought up his 100th victory in charge of Die Mannschaft on Sunday and, after Werner's first start of the tournament, he feels the 21-year-old will be of even greater use to Germany once his team-mates are able to fully tune in to his penetrating runs.



WERNER AGAIN!!! The @RBLeipzig_EN man adds to his first Germany goal by turning home a second to restore the cushion! (81') #GERCMR 3-1 pic.twitter.com/e1i0QiOsuE

— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 25, 2017



"Werner put in a lot of leg work and our attacks did not use him [in the first half], he wasn't able to shoot on target," Low told a post-match news conference.

"But in the second half he was more present in the box and showed his killer instinct with two nice goals.

"He worked a lot and deserved to score twice, I'm happy for him that it worked out this way."

Hoffenheim midfielder Demirbay also opened his account for Germany on his first start with a magnificent goal three minutes into the second half.

The 23-year-old lashed into the top corner from the edge of the box with his weaker right foot after Draxler found him with a deft drag-back and backheel – an understanding that was forged during their time together in Schalke's youth academy.

"I've known Kerem for a long time, I know how he likes to play," Draxler added. "I think you could see that on the pitch today.

"I congratulate him for first goal for Germany and he really deserved it."