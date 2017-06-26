Newton: Super Bowl ring only thing missing from my life

Carolina Panthers and NFL star Cam Newton said the only thing missing from his life is a Super Bowl.

Newton recently became a father to his second child and has been the face of the Panthers for more than six years.

With life going swimmingly for the quarterback, Newton told high school players at his fifth annual seven-on-seven football tournament that there is only one thing missing.

"I'm looking at my life right now and I'm saying, 'I'm missing one thing: I want a Super Bowl,'" Newton said via the Charlotte Observer.

"Yeah, but it's really certain things that you have to really fine-tune and say, 'Am I deserving to be a Super Bowl-winning quarterback? How can I push myself to be a better me?'"

Newton did have his chance to win a ring at Super Bowl 50, but he and the Panthers were beaten by the Denver Broncos.

With each team starting fresh for the 2017 season, Newton revealed his mantra that got him to the NFL and hopes will spurn him for a berth in Super Bowl 52.

"The only way I put myself in this situation to be successful was I didn’t have no plan B," Newton said. "I told myself, 'At the end of the day, I’m gonna be a football player and a football player only.'

"And a lot of guys get it misconstrued because you're setting yourself up for failure; that's what some people think. But in myself I was thinking, 'I ain't got no other alternative. Either I'm gonna dominate this man in front of me or not.'"