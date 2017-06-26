Carlos Bacca has suggested that James Rodriguez has decided to leave Real Madrid and has advised him to think carefully about his future.

'It's not easy to leave Real Madrid' - Bacca hints at James exit

Speculation about the attacking midfielder's future intensified after he was left out of the Champions League final squad by head coach Zinedine Zidane.

Manchester United, Bacca's club AC Milan and Premier League champions Chelsea have all been linked with a move for the 25-year-old.

And Bacca feels James could be willing to depart Santiago Bernabeu after a season in which he only started 13 times in La Liga, although he would not offer any guarantees.

"He's fighting for his place as he has been doing every day," Bacca told Don Balon .

"It's not easy to make the decision to leave Real Madrid and go to another club.

"He has to have a cool head, which is what he does, because he's a professional."

Rodriguez joined Real Madrid from Monaco in 2014 and collected two Champions League winner medals as well as a Liga medal in his three years at the club.