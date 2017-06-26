Danica Patrick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. have hard collision at Sonoma Raceway

Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. are close off the track, romantically involved as NASCAR's most famous couple, but there was nothing romantic about what Stenhouse did to Patrick Sunday at Sonoma Raceway.

Stenhouse's No. 17 Roush-Fenway Racing Ford slammed into Patrick's No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in the second stage of the NASCAR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race.

Neither driver was injured, but Stenhouse's car suffered extensive damage, and he finished 38th.

The incident began when Dale Earnhardt Jr., who was racing three-wide with Kyle Larson and Patrick, got into Patrick's car, spinning it. Stenhouse, following close behind that three-wide group, had nowhere to go and hit Patrick.

We can only imagine the conversation between Patrick and Stenhouse later.



Patrick was running 19th at the time, and Stenhouse was 22nd.