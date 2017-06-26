A week of surprises at Queen's Club ended in fitting fashion as Feliciano Lopez beat Marin Cilic in an enthralling third-set tie-break to win the Aegon Championships.

Lopez the comeback king at Queen's

World number one Andy Murray was knocked out in the first round of the ATP 500 grass-court event, while the likes of Milos Raonic and Stan Wawrinka also made early exits.

It had been Lopez who beat second seed Wawrinka in round one and the veteran Spaniard ended his week by claiming another notable scalp, as he edged out Cilic 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (10-8).

After coming from a set down to level the match, Lopez eventually prevailed in another breaker that saw both men play some of their best tennis.

Fourth seed Cilic, who had been seeking his second title at Queen's, saw a championship point go begging when his rival played a nerveless volley on the stretch trailing 6-5.

Lopez - a runner-up in Stuttgart last week - then failed to take two opportunities of his own, but it was third time lucky for the world number 32 as Cilic put a forehand wide.

Three of Lopez's six ATP World Tour titles have come on grass. He also triumphed at Eastbourne in 2013 and 2014.

There was a mini upset in the first round of the Antalya Open as Adrian Mannarino defeated seventh seed Borna Coric 7-5 6-4, while Steve Darcis needed three sets to overcome Denis Istomin.