Lewis Hamilton accused Sebastian Vettel of disgracing himself as the Formula One title rivals clashed in a thrilling Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Vettel 'disgraced himself' in Azerbaijan, says Hamilton

Up until Baku, the fight for supremacy between Mercedes' Hamilton and Ferrari driver Vettel had been largely cordial, but things boiled over on Sunday.

The tensions simmered when Vettel felt Hamilton had deliberately slowed down under safety car conditions, causing slight contact between the two.

Vettel immediately responded by appearing to deliberately pull up alongside Hamilton and turn into the Briton, although both drivers were able to continue.

The German was handed a 10-second penalty for that incident but finished one place ahead of his championship rival in fourth after Hamilton – who was on course for a comfortable win – was forced to pit due to a loose head rest, with Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo going on to claim victory.

A visibly frustrated Hamilton, who had said over the radio Vettel's punishment was not severe enough, explained to Channel 4: "I didn't brake check him at all. For him to pretty much get away with driving into another driver is a disgrace. I think he disgraced himself today.



"If he wants to prove he is a man we should do it out of the car, we should do it face to face.

"Imagine all the young kids watching today, seeing that kind of behaviour from a four-time world champion."

Vettel, though, was equally irked by what he felt was a poor move by Hamilton.

"Nothing happened did it?" he told Sky Sports when asked about shunting Hamilton.

"He brake-checked me as well, what do you expect? I'm sure he didn't do it on purpose but for sure it's not the right move.

"If I'm struggling then people at the back are struggling more, it's not necessary. I had damage, he had done something similar a couple of years ago in China, it's just not the way to do it.

Pressed on his collision with Hamilton, he added: "I passed him because he pitted, after the incident right there, side by side, I raised my hand.

"I showed him I wasn't happy."