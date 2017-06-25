Michael Floyd is sticking to his kombucha tea defense, and his team will back him up.

Vikings tell judge Michael Floyd's kombucha tea consumption was encouraged

Vikings chief operating officer Kevin Warren wrote a letter to the wide receiver's attorney stating he supports Floyd's claim that he was unaware kombucha tea contained alcohol, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported Saturday.

“I am writing to request Mr. Floyd not have his court mandated requirements negatively impacted since he did not know the kombucha he ingested contained alcohol,” Warren wrote in the June 21 letter, which was also cc’d to Vikings president Mark Wilf, general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer.

Floyd had reportedly tested positive for alcohol at least three times earlier this month while on house arrest. After initially denying the report as "totally false," he released a statement through ESPN's Adam Schefter stating he was "unaware that the drinks contain alcohol" after being encouraged by the team to consume them.

Floyd could face jail time if an Arizona court finds he violated the terms of his punishment for a December 2016 arrest on driving under the influence charges. He was sentenced in February to 24 days in jail followed by 96 days under house arrest but successfully petitioned the court last month to transfer his house arrest from Arizona to Minnesota so he could join his new team in offseason activities.