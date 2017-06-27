Florida is one win away from its first baseball national championship.

College World Series 2017: Florida vs. LSU matchup, schedule, TV info for championship final

Behind a strong outing from sophomore pitcher Brady Singer, No. 3 seed Florida held on for a 4-3 win over SEC rival LSU in Game 1 of the College World Series Finals at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.

Singer got the win after striking out 12 batters while walking two and scattering eight hits over seven innings.

No. 4 LSU (52-19) must win Tuesday and Wednesday if they want to capture their seventh national championship since 1991.

Florida won the head to head regular season matchup, taking 2 of 3 from the Tigers in Gainesville in March and LSU will be without starting pitcher Eric Walker (forearm). Is this the year the Gators finally win it all?

Here's what you need to know for the final series in college baseball this season.

When does Game 2 of the 2017 College World Series Final start?

The best-of-three College World Series Finals will begin at 7 p.m. ET Monday, June 26. The second game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 27, while the third and deciding game (if necessary) is slated for 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, June 28.

What TV channel is the 2017 College World Series Final on?

All games will be televised on ESPN and the WatchESPN app.

Who is the home team for the 2017 College World Series Final?

Per NCAA rules, LSU won a coin flip and will be the home team in Game 1. The Tigers won a second coin flip and will be the home team in Game 3 (if necessary).

Who is starting Game 2 of the College World Series for Florida and LSU?

Jared Poche (12-3, 3.33 ERA), who became LSU's all-time wins leader in an elimination game vs. Florida State on Wednesday will get the start in Game 2 for the Tigers. Florida will counter with freshman right-hander Tyler Dyson (3-0, 3.55 ERA, 33 IP).