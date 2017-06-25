News

NASCAR community reacts to William Byron's first Xfinity Series win

William Byron was 0.012-seconds away from his first career Xfinity Series win last week at Michigan, only to lose to Cup Series veteran Denny Hamlin driving a car that failed post-race inspection. Saturday it was a different story as the 19-year-old led 78 laps en route to winning the American Ethanol e15 250 at Iowa Speedway.

Racing in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports, Byron has spent his childhood at the track, from growing up racing Legend Cars at Charlotte Motor Speedway to winning seven times in the Truck Series last year.

The NASCAR community was quick to offer congratulations for the first of many wins for Byron at the sports' top two levels on Saturday.










