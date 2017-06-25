William Byron was 0.012-seconds away from his first career Xfinity Series win last week at Michigan, only to lose to Cup Series veteran Denny Hamlin driving a car that failed post-race inspection. Saturday it was a different story as the 19-year-old led 78 laps en route to winning the American Ethanol e15 250 at Iowa Speedway.

NASCAR community reacts to William Byron's first Xfinity Series win

Racing in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports, Byron has spent his childhood at the track, from growing up racing Legend Cars at Charlotte Motor Speedway to winning seven times in the Truck Series last year.

The NASCAR community was quick to offer congratulations for the first of many wins for Byron at the sports' top two levels on Saturday.



Wow!!! Im at a dinner with @AxaltaRacing here in Sonoma. The room just erupted in applause!! Way to go JRM!!! https://t.co/LJuHvr6ipa

— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 25, 2017





Congrats to my teammate @WilliamByron on his win tonight!!! And thanks to my team for a fast race car as well!! Just little bad luck

— Elliott Sadler (@Elliott_Sadler) June 25, 2017





Big congrats to @WilliamByron & @JRMotorsports! Was only a matter of time until they found victory lane!

— Alex Bowman (@AlexBRacing) June 25, 2017





Willy B! Congrats on your first! @WilliamByron

— Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) June 25, 2017





Hell yeah!!! About time ya got ya one bud! Pumped for ya! Nicest dude in the garage!! @WilliamByron!

— Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) June 25, 2017





Congrats to the 9 guys!

— Ashley Allgaier (@AshleyAllgaier) June 25, 2017



