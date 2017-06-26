It happens every year: the NBA Draft comes and goes, leaving some familiar faces from the college ranks undrafted. However, it doesn't take long for many of those players to join an NBA team's summer league roster.

NBA Draft 2017: What teams did the top undrafted players sign with?

Here's a list of some of the top undrafted players, listed alphabetically, and what teams they've agreed to play for this summer.

Canyon Barry – New York Knicks

Barry, who began his career at the College of Charleston before transferring to Florida, announced he will play for the Knicks in the summer league.



Super excited for the opportunity to play for the New York Knicks in summer league! Lets get to work! @nyknicks #underhanded4life

— Canyon Barry (@cbarry719) June 23, 2017



James Blackmon Jr. – Philadelphia 76ers

Blackmon Jr. left Indiana after his junior year to begin his professional career, which will start with an undrafted free agent deal with the 76ers, according to The Vertical's Shams Charania.

Chris Boucher – Golden State Warriors

Boucher, a former junior college player who transferred to Oregon, will join former Ducks teammate Jordan Ball in Golden State. Boucher signed a two-way contract, according to The Vertical's Shams Charania.

Isaiah Briscoe – Philadelphia 76ers

Briscoe, a former five-star recruit, went undrafted after spending two seasons at Kentucky. He'll play for the 76ers during the NBA's summer league, according to Adam Zagoria.

P.J. Dozier – Los Angeles Lakers

Dozier helped lead South Carolina to the Final Four last season, but apparently that wasn't enough to get drafted. He agreed to a free agent deal with the Lakers, according to ESPN's Chris Haynes.

Nigel Hayes – New York Knicks

Hayes will play for the Knicks in summer league after a standout career with Wisconsin.



If he can make it there, he'll make it anywhere



Congrats to @NIGEL_HAYES on signing with the @nyknicks. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/FtIMVsUX9b

— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 23, 2017



Isaiah Hicks – Los Angeles Clippers

Hicks was a starter for North Carolina during the Tar Heels' national championship run and now he'll get the chance to make an NBA roster after signing as a free agent with the Clippers.

Malcolm Hill – Oklahoma City Thunder

Hill, one of the Big Ten's top scorers while playing for Illinois, will play for the Thunder in the summer league, according to The News-Gazette's Scott Richey.

Kris Jenkins – Washington Wizards

The hero of Villanova's national championship run in 2016 will play for the Wizards in the summer league, according to CSN's J. Michael.

Peter Jok – New Orleans Pelicans

The former Iowa Hawkeye will fly south to join the Pelicans in summer league.



Thank you to @PelicansNBA for giving me a chance at the summer league. You won't regret it!

— Peter Jok (@Jok_City14) June 23, 2017



Kennedy Meeks – Toronto Raptors

Meeks, a key member of North Carolina's national championship run this spring, signed a partially guaranteed deal with the Toronto Raptors, according to The Vertical's Shams Charania.



6/22/17 date I'll never forget!

— Kennedy Meeks (@Asapmeeks03) June 23, 2017



Johnathan Motley – Dallas Mavericks

Motley was arguably the most talented player to go undrafted but he was quickly scooped up by the Mavericks.



Ima Dallas Maverick

— Johnathan Motley (@Moneymot5) June 24, 2017



Cameron Oliver – Houston Rockets

Oliver went undrafted out of Nevada but he signed a multi-year deal with the Rockets, according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski.

L.J. Peak – Houston Rockets

Like Oliver, Peak will play for the Rockets in summer league, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen.

Devin Robinson – Washington Wizards

The former Florida forward led the Gators to the Elite Eight and now he'll get the chance to play for the Wizards in summer league, according to SB Nation's Jake Weingarten.

Kobi Simmons – Memphis Grizzlies

Simmons, a former four-star recruit left Arizona after one season, went undrafted, before signing a free agent contract with the Grizzlies, according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Melo Trimble – Philadelphia 76ers

Trimble spent three seasons at Maryland before entering the NBA Draft. He'll get the chance to play for the 76ers after signing a contract with Philadelphia, according to ESPN's Chris Haynes.