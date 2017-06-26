NHL Draft grades 2017: Winners and losers

CHICAGO -- This year's NHL Draft did not have star power of the previous couple years, where Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine dominated the headlines. Nor did it have the expected flurry of big-time trades.

NHL Draft 2017: winners and losers

What it did have, like each draft every year, was winners and losers.

Here's a quick look at each, knowing that in most cases it will take years to really grade what took place this weekend..



Lights out on the 2017 #NHLDraft.



Thanks for the hospitality, Chicago. pic.twitter.com/yDOMkCyney

— NHL (@NHL) June 24, 2017



Winners

Vegas Golden Knights



It wasn't only our team that enjoyed the #NHLDraft. Our fans at @TMobileArena also enjoyed the weekend.



More: https://t.co/dTteULUPGc pic.twitter.com/VKHe4LcrFQ

— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 24, 2017



The NHL's newest franchise acquitted themselves quite well, making three of the first 15 selections in the first round, landing their most-coveted option, center Cody Glass (pictured) with their first-ever pick, number six overall. Then at No. 13, the Golden Knights drafted another talented center, Nick Suzuki, hoping for a solid one-two punch down the middle for years to come. At 15, Vegas aggressively selected Swedish defenseman Erik Brannstrom, an offensively-gifted -- if a bit small -- blueliner. There were more picks to make on Day Two of the draft, but Friday's haul was impressive, especially on the heels of a well-executed expansion draft on Thursday. A good start for the 31st team in the league.

Nico Hischier

If the build up to the NHL Draft is like a horse race, then Nico Hischier was chasing the leader, Nolan Patrick, the entire way before pulling even with him down the stretch and finally passing him at the finish line. Hischier went first overall to the Devils, in the process becoming the first Swiss-born player ever selected with the top pick, and the first player born outside of North America to go No. 1 in five years. He handled himself with aplomb amidst all the attention Friday night, a polite, likeable young man. Now he must be the star player the Devils so sorely need. Making the team out of training camp would be a big step in the right direction, something GM Ray Shero says is his hope.

Columbus Blue Jackets

They did not have a first-round pick this year, but they came away with the best player this weekend. Friday's trade for high-scoring Artemi Panarin sends a jolt right through the Metropolitan Division as the Blue Jackets now have a pair of young 30-goal scorers in Cam Atkinson and Panarin. In 2015-16, Panarin won the Calder Trophy, leading all rookies with 77 points while netting 30 goals. Last season he scored 31 goals and 74 points, and was named to the NHL's Second All-Star Team. He is just 25-years-old and is already one of the most dynamic players in the game. Plus it only cost Columbus Brandon Saad, Anton Forsberg and a late-round pick to acquire Panarin, though the Blue Jackets will have to pony up some serious cash very soon in order to re-sign the skilled Russian.

John Chayka/Arizona Coyotes

Let's face it, things were not trending up for the Coyotes, nor Arizona general manager John Chayka, this past week. Cutting ties with Shane Doan, and the fashion they did so, and dealing long-time goaltender Mike Smith with a minimal return from the Flames, preceded Dave Tippett stepping down as head coach Thursday night. Yet, Chayka had a plan and executed it to perfection Friday. He acquired Niklas Hjalmarsson from the Blackhawks, and Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta from the Rangers. Hayka believes that in one day he picked up a top-pair defenseman, No. 1 center, and starting goalie. Time will tell if these pieces are the right fit; but there's no questioning that the youngest GM in the league greatly improved his club on Friday.

Losers

The Green Room

I know this is not a team, player or coach, but the green room idea was a terrible one. Keeping many of the top prospects in the green room, as opposed to in the stands where there is always a special public reaction when selected, was a misfire by the league's events/PR group. Please, next year have all of the prospects in the crowd, not off behind closed doors like in other sports.

Gabe Villardi

Maybe the biggest surprise early in the first round is that Gabe Villardi dropped to the Kings at No. 11 overall. He has really good size and skill, plays center, just won the Memorial Cup with Windsor and was projected to probably go with in the top six or eight picks. When he started to tumble down the board, you can expect it was not a good feeling for him. Of course, eleventh overall is still impressive; and he just might have the motivation to show up those who passed on him, while injecting some needed youth and skill into the Kings lineup within the next year or so.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks organization did a wonderful job hosting this year's draft, from the fan fest outside to the well-structured event indoors. However, it wasn't a great weekend for the club. Seeking salary cap relief, they traded three-time Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson and rising superstar Artemi Panarin for a good, but not overwhelming return. There were also rumors that head coach Joel Quenneville was far from pleased with the deals. It wasn't great that right before the weekend, the team announced Marian Hossa will sit out the upcoming season with a rare skin disorder. While that will help the cap stress when he goes on LTIR, it does not help the on-ice product. What should have been a great weekend for the hometown team, was anything but.