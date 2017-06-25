Chiefs full-back Damian McKenzie has been called up by New Zealand as cover for Ben Smith after the latter suffered another concussion on Saturday.

All Blacks bring in McKenzie after Smith setback

All Blacks vice-captain Smith left the field in the first half of his team's 30-15 win over the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.

It marked the latest concussion setback for Smith, who came off 26 minutes into the first Test.

New Zealand confirmed via Twitter on Sunday that McKenzie had been called into the squad as cover.

McKenzie, who can also play at fly-half, has made just two Test appearances for the All Blacks.

New Zealand have also released Julian Savea, Jordie Barrett, Vaea Fifita and Ngani Laumape to play for the Hurricanes against the Lions on Tuesday.

The quartet played no part in the first Test, with the second match of the series to be held in Wellington on Saturday.