Manchester United have been told by Paul Ince they need more from the likes of Paul Pogba and must find an “A-lister” replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Pogba and Co. criticised for lack of goals as Man Utd urged to get A-listers by Ince

The Red Devils spent big last summer but were still unable to mount a Premier League title bid.

Jose Mourinho was able to collect three trophies, but Ince feels his side were over-reliant on experienced frontman Ibrahimovic as they finished sixth in the table.

Fabinho closes in on Man Utd move

With the Swede moved on, United have been warned that they need to bring in quality recruits during the next window and ensure that the goal-scoring burden is shared throughout the team.

Former midfielder Ince said in the Daily Mirror: “I’d like to see him [Mourinho] sign two or three – and I’d like those two or three to be able to come up with plenty of goals.

“Another midfielder, ­preferably one that scores. And I’d like to see them sign another striker – an A-lister. They were so reliant on ­Zlatan last season. If you look at the really successful ­Manchester United teams over the past 20 years, then they used to get goals from all over.

“We had midfielders who scored goals. Giggsy, Scholes, Roy Keane, myself. We had ­defenders who scored goals – Steve Bruce, Gary Pallister. You could rely on Denis Irwin grabbing a few from left-back.

“Did anyone else get to ­double figures last season? Ander Herrera doesn’t score enough. Juan Mata doesn’t score enough. I know Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard are kids – but they don’t score enough, ­either. And Jose’s signed Paul Pogba. But if you pay ­£89million for a midfielder, then surely it’s not too much to ask for him to find the net on a more regular basis?

“Whatever he [Mourinho] does, he needs some more goals. But he knows that.”

While calling on Mourinho to do more in the transfer market, Ince remains convinced that the Portuguese is the perfect man for the job and will be able to bring in players that may have been out of the reach of others.

Carrick replies to Ronaldo rumours

He added: “You would back Jose to be able to talk to any player out there and sell ­himself and Manchester United – but there is a lot of competition out there.

“When I was playing, there were only really two – ­Manchester United and Liverpool. Now there’s Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea. They are good clubs. Can he get these players?

“There are now six or seven English clubs fighting for the top players in the world. And a lot of players prefer London. So, it’s tougher for him. But if he can, then I really do expect them to be a force next season. We have seen the signs that they are really improving.”