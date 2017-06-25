Jordan Spieth is 18 holes away from capturing his second win this season.

Travelers Championship: Jordan Spieth grabs Round 3 lead with late birdie

Playing the Travelers Championship for the first time in his career, Spieth grabbed a one-shot lead after Round 3 when he drained a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th.



A perfect putt at the perfect time for @JordanSpieth!



After three straight rounds in the 60s, Spieth heads into Sunday's final round at 12 under. He shot a 4-under 66 Saturday with three birdies in his last four holes.

Boo Weekley worked his way up the leaderboard Saturday after shooting a 5-under 65 to finish at 11 under. Weekley, who had five birdies and no bogeys on his back nine, is trying to secure his first PGA Tour victory since 2013.

Daniel Berger, winner in Memphis two weeks ago, finished Round 3 at 9 under. He will likely have to shoot something special Sunday to catch Spieth.

Paul Casey lead a group at 8 under. The consistent Englishman shot a 4-under 66 Saturday, despite starting his round 1 over through his first seven holes.

David Lingmerth and C.T. Pan are also at 8 under.

Fans were hoping Rory McIlroy would bounce back from a disappointing 3-over 73 in Round 2, but the four-time major winner managed just an even-par 70 keeping him at even for the tournament.

McIlroy is playing in just his eighth tournament this year due to rib and back pain.

The Travelers Championship has produced some exciting Sunday finishes in recent years, including Jim Furk's PGA Tour-record 12-under 58 shot in last year's final round.

With a host of players lurking behind Spieth's lead, this year's final round could be just as entertaining.