The summer months are officially underway, which means fantasy football drafts are just around the corner.

Saints' Alvin Kamara emerging as prime fantasy football sleeper

Fantasy football can be as fickle as it is exciting because of positional uncertainty. Drafting running backs has become a difficult endeavor with so many teams implementing a multi-back backfield.

Last year, Ezekiel Elliott gave fantasy football fans hope that rookies could save the day. Elliott, running behind an exceptional offensive line in Dallas, reinvented the feature back role while leading the NFL in rushing yards.

Many assume that No. 4 overall pick Leonard Fournette will be the top rookie running back this year. The former LSU star was selected by the Jaguars to fix a woeful rushing attack and alleviate pressure from quarterback Blake Bortles.

While Fournette is in line for a huge workload, there could be another rookie running back, flying under the radar, that supplants Fournette for rookie fantasy dominance.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara, a third-round pick out of Tennessee, was so coveted by head coach Sean Payton that he traded away next year's second-round pick to secure his services.

Though it's been a while, Saints fans may remember Darren Sproles wreaking havoc on opposing defenses as a runner/receiver in New Orleans' explosive offense. Payton foresees Kamara as the next great "scat back" in his creative offense.

Reports from Saints camp, via ESPN.com, suggest Kamara could see time at wide receiver as well as running back, making him an enticing commodity in PPR leagues.

The Saints have Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson already splitting early-down carries, and Ingram showed improved skills as a receiver last season. However, Kamara's role could still be huge in an offense that scores a lot of points, and controls a lot of possession.

Kamara will not be the Saints' goal-line back, so his value in non-PPR leagues will be stifled a bit. But he could still be an asset in that format due to his penchant for big plays, and his craftiness in open space.

Sproles often scored in the red zone, either off of delayed handoffs or quick pitches from Drew Brees. Kamara could immediately have the same role.



Darren Sproles' PPR finishes by year. Best Ball Zero RB Superstar. In NO from 2011-2013, this is what you're hoping for from Alvin Kamara. pic.twitter.com/uLV6ss5UjS

— Jacob Rickrode (@ClutchFantasy) June 22, 2017



MORE:

Dolphins asked Peyton Manning to play after Ryan Tannehill injury



It's always tough to predict a rookie's value in fantasy football, but Kamara will certainly have a role in this offense. With Payton clearly smitten over the dual-threat runner, Kamara has unlimited upside this season.