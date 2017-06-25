Draymond Green likes to be as plugged in to the Golden State Warriors as any coach, general manager or owner. So when the team makes a move that he doesn't know about he takes it personally.

Draymond Green goes on expletive-filled rant to Warriors GM after Jordan Bell pick

So when the Warriors traded for the rights to Oregon's Jordan Bell Thursday during the NBA Draft and Green did not know it was going to happen, he was livid with GM Bob Myers.

"Draymond texted me as I was driving home and he said, 'What the' and then expletive 'is your problem?' to me. So you can fill in the blank," Myers told reporters Friday. "Then he said, 'I have to hear about this 'expletive' on the internet, you didn't expletive 'tell me about it!' So I couldn't text and drive so I called him and I said, 'OK, all right, calm down.'"

Fortunately for the Warriors, Myers smoothed things over with Green, whom he dubbed as the "team mom."

MORE:

Warriors rookie Jordan Bell takes shot toward LeBron James at NBA Draft party



By the end of the night, Green had called Bell and welcomed the young man to the club. It was a quick turn, but a good one and something that could help out the depth of the team greatly in the long run.

"With Draymond, it's about respect," Myers told Bell. "I'm sure just by watching you, that's what you earn with him. So that's the type of team we have, but we feel like that's who you are, too. So we're excited."