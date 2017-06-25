Texas Rangers fans and fantasy owners alike can breathe a little easier now, Cole Hamels is back.

Rangers ace Cole Hamels to return from DL Monday

The Rangers announced Saturday the 33-year-old starting pitcher will be making his return to the rotation Monday when Texas takes on the Indians in Cleveland.

Hamels (oblique) has been on the disabled list for more than a month but comes back to the rotation with a 3.03 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

Texas is currently 36-37 on the season, 13 games back of the Astros for first place in the AL West and 2 1/2 games out of the second wild card entering Saturday's games.

The Rangers also announced Saturday fellow starter Martin Perez will be headed to the 10-day DL with a thumb injury sustained in his hotel room.

"It will probably be about seven or 10 days before he can shove his hand into a glove and protect himself," manager Jeff Banister said.