Former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho has received an offer from Barcelona and admits he now faces a difficult decision.

Paulinho admits to Barcelona offer and hints at possible snub

The Brazil international is currently enjoying his football in the Chinese Super League with Guangzhou Evergrande.

His efforts in Asia, alongside those with his country, have sparked talk of a possible return to Europe, with Bayern Munich also among those said to be keen.

Paulinho admits that an approach has been made from Camp Nou, with Goal having revealed that talks were opened on Wednesday, but he would face fierce competition for places with the La Liga giants and has hinted that he could snub Barca’s advances.

He told Globo Esporte: “There was contact with my agent, yes. There was an offer, yes, and this is all talking. But today I find myself at a very happy moment in my life and in my career.

“When you meet at a time like this it is difficult for you to decide.”

Barca already boast an enviable collection of midfielders on their books and are being heavily linked with a number of others.

Along with Paulinho, those in power at Camp Nou are reported to have their sights set on Paris Saint-Germain’s Italy international Marco Verratti.

In Paulinho, they would be getting a player who has just two years of prior experience in Europe to his name.

The 28-year-old saw regular game time while at Spurs, but struggled to produce his best and completed a £9.9 million move to China in June 2015.