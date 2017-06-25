Joao Moutinho has joined the list of international centurions by picking up a 100th cap for Portugal.

Monaco midfielder Moutinho reaches 100 caps for Portugal

The 30-year-old playmaker made his debut at the age of 18 in August 2005, in a friendly encounter with Egypt.

He was with Sporting at the time, having graduated through their academy system.

Moutinho moved on to Porto in 2010 and enjoyed Portuguese title success and Europa League glory with the club over the course of three seasons.

Monaco then invited him to join their revolution in 2013 and he has reached 170 appearances for the principality outfit.

He has remained a regular for his country wherever he has been and formed part of Portugal’s successful squad at Euro 2016.

Moutinho has now gone on hit 100 international appearances, with that landmark reached in a Confederations Cup clash with New Zealand.

Portugal took control of that contest early on, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva netting before half-time.