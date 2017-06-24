CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sitting at No. 11 in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft, the Hornets appeared unlikely to have the opportunity to select one of three prospects coach Steve Clifford said Friday have an "exceptional skill level." It seemed as though Charlotte needed to trade up — or have one of those players fall out of the top 10.

NBA Draft 2017: Hornets exceptionally fortunate to land player of Malik Monk's skill

Fortunately for the Hornets, the latter happened. When they were on the clock late in the second hour of the draft, Kentucky guard Malik Monk was still in the green room, wearing his custom-made suit with "THE WOODZ" — the nickname of his hometown neighborhood in Lepanto, Ark. — printed on the inside of his jacket.

"If you looked at it," Clifford said, "I thought there was a chance he could be there."

DEVENEY: NBA Draft winners, losers

Four of the top 10 picks were traded before or during the draft, including Nos. 7 and 10. The Hornets' brass sat and watched as 7-footers Lauri Markkanen (No. 7) and Zach Collins (No. 10) sandwiched point guards Frank Ntilikina and Dennis Smith Jr.

That's how the only prospect to eclipse the 30-point scoring mark on four occasions last season in college, including a 47-point outburst against North Carolina, ended up in Charlotte.

“I still don’t believe it right now," Monk said Friday at his introductory press conference. "It has not hit me yet. I hope it hits me (Saturday). Maybe I can wake up (Saturday), but it’s been crazy. I’m just thankful to be here and happy I can enjoy this with my family."

Monk's childlike enthusiasm for basketball, and life in general, was on full display at the Spectrum Center. The 19-year-old admitted he had to show some restraint and "act normal" when Skyping with the Hornets during the predraft process because team owner Michael Jordan, "the G.O.A.T." as Monk called him, was on his computer screen, sitting in the back of the room. Monk knows little about Charlotte other than his familiarity with the airport and what his brother, who previously spent a few months here, told him. But he lit up when he said he learned there are lots of lakes nearby. Monk is somewhat of an amateur fisherman.

NBA DRAFT GRADES: See who earned an A

Monk's task now is to help Charlotte climb out of the lottery and back into the playoffs. The Hornets returned to the lottery in 2017 after a one-year hiatus. The franchise made a pick in the top 14 every year from 2004-15, with the exception of 2010, when it had no selections at all.

General manager Rich Cho said the team plans to add a backup point guard and improve its depth in free agency. Clifford affirmed that plan, adding that Charlotte's starters last season had the 11th-best plus-minus among NBA teams. The Hornets struggled when they went to their bench, however.

Monk could address both needs. After playing point guard in high school, he switched to 2-guard at Kentucky, where De'Aaron Fox, the No. 5 overall pick Thursday, was running the team's offense. Monk thrived off the ball, earning SEC Player of the Year honors after averaging 19.8 points per game and shooting 39.7 percent from 3-point range.

"He has a skill level that is, to me, one of the most (impressive) of the guys that I saw," Clifford said. "The ability to create space off the catch and off the dribble to get his own shot, which is very difficult to do. Plus, he can really play without the ball. He’s a dynamic scorer and he’s also very athletic."

DeCOURCY: Flood of one-and-dones shows NBA biased toward talent

When asked how he'd introduce his game to Hornets fans, Monk only needed one word: "Electrifying." The fans will have their first chance to see him play in a Charlotte uniform at the NBA Summer League in Orlando, Fla., where he'll get minutes at point guard.

Monk drew comparisons Friday to his new floor general, Kemba Walker, another undersized scoring guard who's able to create space for midrange jumpers.

"They are both shot makers," Clifford said, "and I think the other thing is they both have pull-up games to either end and they both have step-back games to either end."

Walker attacks the basket more than Monk, Clifford said, but Monk's ability to make tough shots is "more and more what our game is all about." The athletes in the NBA are bigger, stronger and better defensively than college players; developing a midrange game, especially in one-on-one matchups, is critical to becoming a well-rounded offensive threat and earning more minutes.

It's a skill set that is invaluable in the playoffs, where opposing defenders will lock onto a team for two weeks and exploit whatever weaknesses they can find. Being able to make shots from all three levels — at the rim, in the midrange and from three — makes that task more difficult.

SCOUTING REPORT: Monk knows how to get buckets

The addition of Monk capped what Clifford called a "good week" in which the Hornets also acquired Dwight Howard in a trade with the Hawks. Charlotte is hopeful those transactions will bring the team closer to the postseason.

To be successful over an 82-game regular season and the playoffs, NBA teams need to either be led by a superstar or built on depth, Clifford said. He said the Hornets need to be the latter, and they've taken steps in the right direction.

"We have a lot of good players, but when you’re like that, you need a bunch of guys," he said. "We’re off to a good start, but you want to finish strong."

Monk is a big reason for that good start, as the Hornets took advantage of his slide and landed one of the best scorers available in this year's draft.