Cody Glass is Vegas' newest golden boy.

NHL Draft 2017: Vegas Golden Knights add to developing roster with 3 first-rounders

The first-ever draft pick of the Golden Knights, Glass was the first of three first-round selections for the NHL's newest franchise on Friday at the United Center.

Glass, who ranked seventh in Canada's Western Hockey League last season with 94 points (32 goals, 62 assists) in 69 games with Portland, has been compared by scouts to Bruins center Patrice Bergeron.

In addition to selecting Glass sixth overall, the Golden Knights took the versatile Nick Suzuki at 13th overall and defenseman Erik Brannstrom with the 15th pick.

Suzuki, who won't turn 18 until August, finished this past season with 45 goals in 65 games with the OHL's Owen Sound Attack. Brannstrom, a native of Sweden, is undersized by traditional standards but has a powerful shot, drawing comparisons to the Jets' Toby Enstrom.

General manager George McPhee has been a busy man this week after poaching one player from each of the 30 other teams around the league in Wednesday's Expansion Draft. With the selections of Glass, Suzuki, and Brannstrom along with the likes of veterans Marc Methot, James Neal and Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas is putting together a solid roster for its first season.