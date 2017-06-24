Asdrubal Cabrera has asked the Mets to trade him to a pennant contender.

Asdrubal Cabrera wants Mets to trade him

The source of Cabrera's displeasure: the Mets have moved the longtime shortstop to second base, starting with Friday night's game against San Francisco. The 31-year-old Cabrera, returning to action Friday after a stint on the 10-day DL with a sprained left thumb, told reporters before the game he's asked his agent to help set up a trade.

"I'm not happy," Cabrera said. "I told them I am not happy."

After Cabrera's statement to reporters, manager Terry Collins and GM Sandy Alderson reportedly sat down with the two-time All-Star to talk about the situation.

"He's going to play second base tonight. I think it gives it our best shot," Collins said (via the New York Daily News). "The discussion will stay between Asdrubal Cabrera and I. I have never had a situation like this before. He needs to go out tonight and play well. I think he will, he's a pro."

A source told the Daily News Cabrera had already refused a request weeks ago to move to third base.

Ironically, Cabrera's talk about a trade came the same day ESPN's Buster Olney tweeted that the "Mets open for business now" entertaining trade offers. Cabrera was one of the players Olney specifically mentioned as being on the block.

Cabrera is filling in at second base for Neil Walker, who is on the DL with an injured hamstring. Jose Reyes has been starting at shortstop.

In his third season with the Mets, Cabrera is slashing .244/.321/.392.