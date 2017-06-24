Devils take Hischier with number one pick in NHL draft

The New Jersey Devils selected Swiss forward Nico Hischier with the number one pick in the 2017 NHL draft.

After making the Stanley Cup playoffs 20 out of 22 seasons, the Devils have fallen on hard times in recent years, going from one of the NHL's most-feared franchises to its laughingstock last season after finishing 28-40-14.

On Friday, the Devils took another step forward in their attempt to rise from the bottom of the league and return to championship form by selecting Hischier.

Unlike recent drafts, there was uncertainty over who would be selected first overall due to injury concerns with fellow hyped prospect Nolan Patrick.

The Devils instead drafted Hischier, who needs to fill out his 6-1, 178-pound frame before he can even think of dominating the Metropolitan Division alongside left-winger Taylor Hall in New Jersey.

Hischier is the highest-drafted Swiss player ever, going ahead of Nino Niederreiter, who went fifth in 2010 to the New York Islanders.

Although there are a number of good players available in this year's draft, there is no hype surrounding players as there was for Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid or most recently, Auston Matthews. The Devils are hoping Hischier can prove doubters wrong and be better then them all.