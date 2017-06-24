The Tigers have released former closer Francisco Rodriguez, who has struggled on the mound this season and earlier this week ripped the coaching staff.

Tigers release frustrated closer Francisco Rodriguez

The 35-year-old Venezuelan, who set an MLB single-season record with 62 saves while with the Angels in 2008, had yielded seven runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings in his last four appearances, culminating with a grand slam allowed Thursday against the Mariners. .

It's been a tough season for the veteran, whose 437 saves rank fourth on the career list. The player once feared as "K-Rod" for his strikeouts was demoted from his closer role on May 9 after blowing back-to-back save opportunities. He did not take the demotion well, ripping the coaching staff before Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

“They have to test me?” Rodriguez said at the time. “They have to find out if I can pitch? That’s exactly what it means. I’ve never been in a mop-up situation. I haven’t pitched the last 15 years, being consistent, putting up numbers being mop-up. That’s not how I’ve made my living."

Rodriguez apparently didn't handle his release well, either. According to the Detroit Free Press, when a reporter asked Friday if he had time for comments, Rodriguez said, "No especially for you."

On the year, Rodriguez has a 7.82 ERA and 1.65 WHIP.

The Tigers recalled right-hander Bruce Rondon from Triple-A Toledo to fill Rodriguez's roster spot. They also selected the contract of outfielder Matt den Dekker, as they placed outfielder Alex Presley on the seven-day concussion DL.

