LeBron James does not have a fan in Mavericks first-rounder Dennis Smith

When Mark Cuban was asked for a reason why he drafted N.C. State guard Dennis Smith on Thursday his answer was pretty straight forward.

"The most impressive interview we had was when we talked to Dennis in person," he said. "We were shocked when he fell to 9. We think we got the steal of the draft."

And after hearing Smith's press conference Friday afternoon it's easy to see how he could have won over Cuban just by talking to him.

The young man is honest, demonstrative, and outspoken. He's one of the most engaging interviews of any of the draft prospects of 2017 and he even has the guts to throw a little bit of shade at the LeBron James in front of the cameras.

When asked who he rooted for in the 2011 NBA Finals by the Dallas media, Smith told them exactly what he was thinking.



Dennis Smith: "I pulled for the Mavs to win the title in 2011." Why? "I didn't want LeBron to win."

— Brad Townsend (@townbrad) June 23, 2017



Smith is the second player to have thrown shade at LeBron within 24 hours of being drafted. Oregon's Jordan Bell did it right after he was drafted Thursday and Smith followed suit Friday afternoon.