India's charge in the first ODI against West Indies was ended by the weather, with heavy rain making no result possible at Port of Spain on Friday.

Rain washes out opening ODI in Trinidad

The visitors were put into bat by West Indies in the first game of a five-match series and had made 199-3 when the heavens opened - play abandoned two hours later with no sign of the rain abating.

Shikhar Dhawan had continued his brilliant form from the Champions Trophy, where he finished the tournament as top scorer, by blasting an 87 that featured eight fours and a pair of sixes before the opener was trapped lbw by Devendra Bishoo (1-39).

Rain initially stopped play after 37 overs with the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane (62) and Yuvraj Singh (4) having also fallen and after the resumption only nine more balls were possible.

Captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were left unbeaten on 32 and nine respectively, with the teams set to try again at the Queen's Park Oval on Sunday.