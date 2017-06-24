ESPN should thank Lonzo Ball and his motor-mouthed dad, LaVar. ESPN rode the boisterous Big Baller clan to a double-digit TV ratings increase for its coverage of the 2017 NBA Draft.

NBA Draft 2017: ESPN rides Lonzo, LaVar Ball to big TV ratings

Overnight ratings for ESPN's Thursday night telecast rose 13 percent to a 2.7 from a 2.4 last year. That's impressive considering almost all the picks were correctly forecasted by ESPN's own reporters as well as Adrian Wojnarowski and the rest of The Vertical team on Yahoo's streaming telecast.

The ratings peaked at 4.0 between 8:15 and 8:30 p.m. ET. ESPN says it also set several streaming records, with the number of unique viewers jumping 107 percent to 1,153,500 uniques.



NBA Draft: Ratings Up 13 Percent, ties third-highest rated NBA Draft on ESPN. https://t.co/VRxQAxuA6N pic.twitter.com/qYveV2R0pZ

— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 23, 2017



There's no doubt ESPN went full Tim Tebow with the Ball family for its 2017 NBA Draft coverage. Despite being the No. 2 pick behind Markelle Fultz, Lonzo was the most visible, most discussed draft pick — by far.

He was the first draft prospect shown by anchor Rece Davis. The idea of the pass-happy Ball restoring Magic Johnson's Lakers to their former "Showtime" glory was an irresistible angle for ESPN's on-air talent.

"A Big Baller perhaps headed to rejuvenated the Lakers franchise," Davis said. Analyst Michael Wilbon agreed.

"Lakers and Celtics. It still comes back to that," Wilbon said. "The two pillars of the league."

Jay Bilas reached for a golf analogy to describe Lonzo Ball's unorthodox shooting release.

"His shot is not pretty," Bilas said. "It's like Jim Furyk's golf swing. You wouldn’t teach anybody that way. But Jim Furyk's golf swing at impact is near perfect. Now the release point here is not perfect. But he makes it. And he makes it at a rate better than a lot of guys we say are good shooters. He can shoot it."

ESPN likes to focus on personalities like Tebow who generate strong feelings among viewers. They found a perfect subject in the attention-hungry LaVar Ball.

There was a little camera on the Ball family table to record their every quirk and reaction, although ESPN directors inexplicably cut away from a father-son hug for a fan reaction shot when he was picked by the Lakers.

"SC6" co-anchor Michael Smith even imitated LaVar's loopy, Conor McGregor-like strut as he arrived for an in-studio interview.

Knowing he was on the biggest stage of his life, LaVar delivered like a WWE wrestling heel, guaranteeing his son would lead the Lakers back to the playoffs and getting booed by the crowd at the Barclays Center.



LaVar Ball getting booed out of the arena and threw his BBB hat in the air

It has begun. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/Tr1vlf5oEH

— Krysten Peek (@KP_Rivals) June 23, 2017



Did ESPN go overboard with Lonzo and LaVar? Of course. But ESPN was stung by a 20 percent ratings drop for its NBA Draft coverage last year, as well as the belief that Woj and The Vertical telecast seriously dented their ratings by out-reporting counterparts at ESPN.

So ESPN seemed determined to wring every last TV viewer, rating point and online user out of the Ball family before sports fans turn their attention elsewhere.

You know what? LaVar Ball would understand.