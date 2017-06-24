Chad Knaus has some scrambling to do this weekend.

Jimmie Johnson crew chief Chad Knaus' weekend race notes stolen

When Knaus, who is Jimmie Johnson's crew chief, and his wife got into San Francisco Wednesday night ahead of this weekend's NASCAR race in Sonoma, the couple went out for dinner at Fisherman's Warf for about an hour and a half.

According to The Associated Press, when the couple got back from dinner, Knaus discovered the window on his rental car had been busted out and his briefcase, with his laptop in it, had been stolen.

On Knaus' computer were plans and notes for this weekend's race on Sonoma's tricky road course, one heck of a find for a thief. The only problem is the notes and plans are encrypted.

Jimmie Johnson's No. 48 Chevrolet currently sits in eighth place in NASCAR's Cup Series points standings.