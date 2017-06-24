Rashad McCants: Olympics ‘part of the rollout plan’ for Big3 league

Rashad McCants doesn’t plan on using the Big3 league as a way back to the NBA.

He has his sights on the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

The International Olympic Committee recently added 3-on-3 basketball to the Games, and McCants said that was “part of the rollout plan” when rapper Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz founded the new 3-on-3 professional league this year.

"That’s what makes all the players really excited to be a part of this league," McCants told Omnisport this week.

McCants, who spent four seasons in the NBA, said the startup eight-team league has plans to expand internationally after its inaugural season, which begins Sunday in Brooklyn.

After the IOC announced its decision to add 3-on-3 hoops for the 2020 Games, the Big3 released a statement that the "decision reconfirms our gut instinct that 3-on-3 basketball is what sports and entertainment fans want to see."

Since his last NBA game in 2009, McCants has played professionally in Brazil, Lebanon, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic. He said fans in those countries are definitely a little more enthusiastic than what he had been used to.

"They’re more involved and more hands on," McCants said. "They have a sense of passion that’s really only been seen in the soccer world. They’re just deeply passionate about their teams, to an extent that, we as Americans haven’t seen as much. It’s one of those things you just have to kind of see for yourself. It’s kind of hard to explain."

McCants did explain how he got involved in the Big3, which has former NBA player Roger Mason as its president and features several high-profile former NBA players like Allen Iverson, Charles Oakley, Gary Payton, George Gervin, Julius Erving, Clyde Drexler, Rick Barry and Rick Mahorn as coaches.

When McCants found out that Stephen Jackson had agreed to play in the league, McCants reached out to Jackson, who then put him in touch with Mason. McCants was later the No. 1 overall pick in the Big3 draft.

"It’s extremely humbling," McCants said. "It’s definitely something I take pride in and I’m very appreciative."

McCant will wear LaVar Ball’s Big Baller Brand shoe because he wants to "wholeheartedly" support entrepreneurship and independent owners, especially those who are in his “own culture.”

Though the league has aging players, McCants said the quality of play will still be high.

"It will be just as competitive as any other league," McCants said. "We’ve got former NBA players with legendary Hall of Fame coaches and captains.

"It should be something very exciting. The accumulation of former players is going to add a whole other level of competitiveness."

McCants is on a team with Kenyon Martin, James White, Al Harrington, Dion Glover and Jannero Pargo. The group is led by Mahorn, whom McCants described as a “no-nonsense” coach.

"The only thing you need to say about him is that he’s a champion and he knows what it takes to win," McCants said of Mahorn, who won an NBA championship in 1989 while playing for the Pistons, and was part of two WNBA championship teams as an assistant coach with the Detroit Shock.

While McCants is only 32, he does not view the Big3 as his route back to the NBA.

That said, he won’t pass up the opportunity should it present itself.

"The door’s open and I would never say no to any opportunities," McCants said. "But I’m definitely not using this as any kind of springboard to anything else."

After this weekend’s games in Brooklyn, the league will head south for a slate of games on July 2 at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center. McCants is a North Carolina native who played collegiately at UNC and said he’s excited about being able to play in front of his "family and friends, nieces and nephews."

"They haven’t seen me play in person in a while," McCants said, "and I’m looking forward to showing them how good I still am."