Pellegrino appointed Southampton manager

Mauricio Pellegrino has been confirmed as the new Southampton manager on a three-year deal, succeeding the sacked Claude Puel.

The Saints sacked Claude Puel this month after just one season at the helm, despite having reached the EFL Cup final and secured a top-eight finish.

It underlines the weighty expectations that will be on Pellegrino's shoulders, with the 45-year-old having last been in charge at Alaves.

He guided the LaLiga club to their first Copa del Rey final in 2016-17, but they were beaten 3-1 by Barcelona.

"I am really happy to become the new coach of Southampton football club," said the Argentine, whose playing career included a spell at Liverpool, where he also worked as a coach alongside Rafael Benitez.

"The club has a great reputation for having a strong and stable structure, competing in the Premier League and playing attractive football.

"I think my philosophy and the culture of the club will work well together. We have to be a team on and off the pitch; I want to make the supporters proud of the players and to feel part of the game every week. I want to win matches, be successful and develop a team spirit where everyone gives 100 per cent and supports each other.

"I am excited and passionate about what the future holds for us and look forward to meeting the players and beginning our preparation for the new season."

Vice chairman Les Reed hailed Pellegrino's arrival at St Mary' Stadium as a major step forward for the Saints, who open the new Premier League season at home to Swansea City.

"We had an impressive list of candidates and went through a comprehensive interview process," said Reed. "Mauricio impressed us throughout with his depth of knowledge, motivation and ability, communicating this in a professional and passionate way.

"He has an excellent understanding of the Southampton Way, and his style of play and aspiration matches the philosophy, culture and ambition of the club.

"We firmly believe Mauricio is the right person to help us take the next steps. He knows our players and believes we have a great squad that with some fine-tuning will be able to deliver continued success."