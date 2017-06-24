Left-hander Julio Urias, who last year became the first teen to pitch for the Dodgers since Fernando Valenzuela in 1980, is expected back in L.A. from the team's training facility in Arizona as concern grows about the severity of a problem with his throwing shoulder, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the situation.

Concerns grow about Dodgers LHP Julio Urias' shoulder, report says

The Dodgers’ top pitching prospect, Urias, 20, was placed on the minor-league disabled list June 14, days after experiencing discomfort while pitching at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Team doctor Neal ElAttrache examined him this week at Camelback Ranch, where Urias has been resting his shoulder after an intitial scan showed only inflammation, the team said.

"We don't have anything definitive to share at this point on Julio,” team president Andrew Friedman said Thursday.

Described by the Times as "a precocious talent," Urias has caused the Dodgers to worry about overusing him before he can handle the workload.

After reaching the majors in 2016, Urias eventually settled in as a starter in August, went 5-2 with a 3.39 ERA and pitched a career-high 127 2/3 innings, including 5 2/3 in the postseason.

Intent on limiting his innings in 2017, the Dodgers held him back in March and he began the season at Triple-A. He was called up after three starts but struggled (0-2 in five starts, 5.40 ERA and 1.59 WHIP) with the Dodgers. He was sent back down but continued to struggle until he went on the DL.