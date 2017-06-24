California prep basketball star, Loyola Marymount recruit dies of cancer days after diagnosis

A California high school basketball standout who was set to continue his career at Loyola Marymount died Thursday morning, just three days after he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Ryse Williams, 18, died around 5:30 a.m. Thursday after being hospitalized a little over a week earlier, Redondo Union High School coach Victor Martin told the Daily Breeze.

Tests revealed Monday that Williams had stage 4 cancer that had reached his lungs and liver, and last-ditch treatments at Children's Hospital Los Angeles weren't enough to save him. Williams was supposed to graduate from high school Friday.

“Ryse was the face of the Redondo basketball program,” Martin told the Daily Breeze. “He was the leader and everyone on the team knew it. This is a tough one to swallow.”



Redondo won the Bay League title all four years of Williams' career, and he was named the league's MVP last season. The 6-foot-2 guard had been preparing to move on to nearby Loyola Marymount in the fall.

"I send my heartfelt sympathy on behalf of our program and my staff to the family of Ryse," LMU coach Mike Dunlap said in a release. "As good a basketball player as he was, it was his personality and character that stood above all."