Manolas snubs Inter and agrees terms with Zenit

Roma defender Kostas Manolas has agreed terms with Roberto Mancini's Zenit St Petersburg after snubbing Inter Milan, Goal can reveal.

The Greece international is very close to signing a five-year-deal with the Russian Champions after slamming the door shut on Serie A giants Inter and Roma. Manolas had initally looked set for a switch from Rome to Milan, but has ruled out a move to Inter due to the club delaying finalising the transfer.

The Nerazzurri need to balance a reported €35 million deficit in their books by the end of June 30 to avoid being penalized further by UEFA for being in violation of the Financial Fair Play regulations. This has prompted the Greek defender to grow weary of the continuous delays by the Nerazzzurri, who have recently been taken over by his former manager at Roma, Luciano Spalletti.

The appointment of Spalletti as Inter's manager has in fact distanced the Nerazzurri from a potential transfer, as he has informed the clubs' directors that that he prefers German international Antonio Rüdiger over Manolas.

Goal can reveal further that Inter's reluctance has seen Manolas express a desire to stay with Roma if the Giallorossi could offer him a contract on par with Belgian international Radja Nainggolan. However, newly appointed Roma Sporting Director Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, known as Monchi, has opted instead to cash in on the Greek stopper to finance the contract renewals of Daniele De Rossi, Kevin Strootman and Naninggolan.

Former Inter manager Mancini has pounced on this opportunity and agreed a deal with Manolas which would see him earn €6m per season until June 2022. The newly crowned Russian champions have tabled an offer of €30 million but Roma are asking for at least €40 million which has stalled the transfer with the player himself preferring to continue his career in Italy.

However the 26-year-old defender does not believe Roma's offer of a four-year contract renewal which would see him earn €3.5 million per season with a minimum release fee clause of €45 million reflects his value.