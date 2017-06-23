Jay Bilas wants you to know that John Calipari is a great recruiter, but not necessarily a great teacher.

NBA Draft 2017: Jay Bilas says John Calipari 'recruits,' doesn't 'produce' top 10 picks

Bilas appeared to take a swipe at the Kentucky coach after the Kings drafted UK guard De'Aaron Fox with the fifth overall pick Thursday. ESPN draft host Rece Davis said Calipari had "produced" another top 10 pick with Fox. Bilas responded that Calipari didn't "produce" those player but just "recruited" them.

MORE: NBA Draft board | Diallo readies for first season on court

Calipari has been highly successful at collecting one-and-done talent at Kentucky, which leads critics to question how much coaching and instructing he can do with prospects.

If Bilas wasn't thowing shade, maybe he was acknowledging this reality:



Big thanks to Jay Bilas for clarifying that college coaches do not produce these lotto picks. They are lotto picks before college!

— Kyle Lewis (@kylekimlewis99) June 23, 2017



For what it's worth, Coach Cal produced/recruited two more lottery picks on the night: Malik Monk (No. 11, to the Hornets) and Bam Adebayo (No. 14, to the Heat).