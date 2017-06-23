Big Baller Brand releases 'Sho'Time' signature sneaker for Lakers' Lonzo Ball

News

Moments after the Lakers selected Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Big Baller Brand announced the release of a new version of Ball's signature sneaker, the ZO2 'Sho'Time'.

Like the original ZO2 shoe, the 'Sho'Time' edition can also be yours for a cool $495.

The only difference between the ZO2, which is a low-cut black and gold shoe, and the 'Sho'Time' version appears to be color scheme.

Ball's new shoe rocks the famous Laker purple and gold.

The Big Baller Brand website is taking pre-orders for the shoes and says it ships February 10 — just in time for the 2018 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

