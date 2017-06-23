The Timberwolves landed Jimmy Butler in a blockbuster draft-night trade that will send a package of young players and the No. 7 overall pick back to Chicago, according to the Chicago Tribune .

Timberwolves acquire Jimmy Butler from Bulls in draft blockbuster, reports say

In addition to the pick, the Bulls will get Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the pick. Minnesota will receive Butler and the No. 16 overall pick as well.

Butler, a three-time NBA All-Star, averaged 23.9 points per game last season. He had been linked with a number of teams leading up the Thursday night's draft.

The Timberwolves already have Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns on their roster — two of the best young scorers in the NBA. With Butler now added to the mix, they will have a veteran star to help them become playoff contenders.

The Bulls are seemingly in full rebuild mold. The addition of LaVine and Dunn could spell the end of Rajon Rondo's tumultuous career in Chicago.