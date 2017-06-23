Stoke City insist there is "nothing" in speculation linking Xherdan Shaqiri with a move to Serie A runners-up Roma.

Shaqiri to Roma? Stoke have 'no plans' to sell

The 25-year-old winger has been linked with Roma as a potential replacement for Liverpool-bound Mohamed Salah, who Jurgen Klopp's side have reportedly agreed a £39million fee for.

But Stoke insist there is no substance to the rumours about Shaqiri, who revealed earlier this month he only wants to leave the Premier League club for "a step up".

"No, there is nothing in that," Stoke chairman Peter Coates told the Stoke Sentinel.

"There are no plans to sell him either. He seems very settled with us and towards the end of the season he came back [from injury] and did well.

"We are settled with him, too, and are hoping to see a good season from him next season."

Shaqiri, formerly of Bayern Munich, joined Stoke from Inter for £12million in 2015.

He still has three years left on his contract after scoring four goals and assisting a further two in 21 Premier League appearances last season.