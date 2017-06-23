Jason Day's U.S. Open woes showed little sign of abating at the Travelers Championship on Thursday as the world number four carded a disappointing two-over-par 72, but Rory McIlroy completed a promising opening round.

Day's struggles continue, McIlroy back in the red

The Australian missed the cut at Erin Hills last week after rounds of 79 and 75 left him 10-over par, and his return in Connecticut will have failed to lift his mood.

Starting his round at the 10th hole, Day double bogeyed the par-four 12th and dropped another shot at the 18th to complete his opening nine holes in 38.

There were three birdies on his way home but two more bogeys - at the third and fifth - meant Day finished day one in Cromwell on two over.

McIlroy also returned on Thursday but had more to be happy with as he hit a 67, leaving him three under, which was four shots adrift of early leader Brett Stegmaier.

The Northern Irishman, like Day, bowed out of last week's major after two rounds, but enjoyed a more a positive outing this time around.

McIlroy finished his round with four birdies and the only blot on his card was a bogey at the 18th - his ninth.