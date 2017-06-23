Alvaro Morata has his sights set on World Cup glory with Spain next year, even though he concedes it will be "impossible" to match La Roja's famous team from 2008 to 2012.

Man Utd target Morata sets out aim for 'busy' 2018

Spain won the European championship twice and the 2010 World Cup during that era of unprecedented success.

Real Madrid striker Morata is a key part of the squad targeting glory in Russia next year and understands the scale of the task facing Spain's new stars to follow in that team's footsteps.

"For the new generations it is hard, even impossible, to compete with that side that won everything," Morata, 24, said in an interview with GQ.

"However, all of us players in the squad have dreams of doing something great with Spain.

"When I was a child I had dreams of winning a World Cup, so I want to make that come true next summer. I expect to be very busy in June and July 2018."

Morata, who faces an uncertain club future, with his agent confirming interest from Manchester United earlier this month, also discussed his wedding to Italian model Alice Campello in Venice last week.

"Some friends tell me that the good thing about marrying at 24 is that I'll have more time to organise the rest of my weddings!" he said.

"The truth is we have only been together for a year and a half, but we have already been living with each other and we are sure that this is right for us."