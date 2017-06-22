Arsenal legend Robert Pires is hoping to see star duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil commit to fresh terms with the Premier League giants.

Arsenal 'warriors' Alexis and Ozil urged to pen new deals by Pires

Sanchez and Ozil are out of contract in June 2018, leading to speculation over both of their futures.

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League in 2016-17, with Sanchez (24 league goals and 10 assists) and to a lesser extent Ozil (eight goals and nine assists) starring.

Pires, who won two league titles with the club, wants Arsene Wenger to spend big in the off-season, but acknowledges that retaining Sanchez and Ozil is also crucial.

"I hope and wish they extend their contracts because they are both very important players for stability and the quality of the team," Pires told Sky Sports.

"We need warriors like Sanchez and we need Ozil.

"I don't know what will happen by the end of the transfer window but I know Arsene Wenger has a lot of work to do this summer."