Boost for Chelsea as Juve admit they won't block Alex Sandro exit

Juventus will not “keep anyone against their will” as Chelsea continue to monitor Brazilian defender Alex Sandro.

The Blues have already seen one offer knocked back, with Juve director Giuseppe Marotta confirming as much.

The Serie A champions are eager to ensure that a side which preserved domestic dominance in 2016-17 and reached the Champions League final is not broken up.

They are, however, fending off mounting interest in a number of key players and acknowledge that deals will happen if those in question express a desire to move on.

Addressing Sandro’s links to Chelsea once again, Marotta told Corriere dello Sport: "A substantial offer has arrived.

"We have no intention of selling anyone, but if a player decides to leave, as has happened in previous years, then at the end of the day he has to go, because we don't keep anyone against their will.

"But at the moment there are no such situations and I hope nobody will leave."

Juventus snapped up Sandro from Porto for £22 million in 2015, handing him a contract through to 2020.

He made 43 appearances during a productive 2016-17 campaign, contributing three goals and seven assists.

It is those efforts which have caught the eye of former Juve boss Antonio Conte, who is now in charge at Premier League champions Chelsea.

The Blues saw Marcos Alonso impress on the left side of their defensive last season, in a wing-back role, but are eager to add greater depth to their ranks as they ready themselves for a return to European competition.