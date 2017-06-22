The Indians and Twins will play a two-game series in San Juan, Puerto Rico next season, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday .

MLB makes return to Puerto Rico in 2018

The two games, which will count as Minnesota home games, will take place April 17 and 18 at Hiram Bithorn Stadium. It will be the fifth time MLB games have been played on the island.

Next season's games will mark the first MLB games played in Puerto Rico since 2010. MLB games were also played there in 2001, 2003 and 2004.

"It is a dream come true for me to play in Puerto Rico," Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor said in a release. "When the Montreal Expos played in Puerto Rico, I remember going to those games and thinking to myself, 'I would love to be here playing in front of my country and people.' Now that we have the opportunity next April, it is a dream realized for me."

Cleveland currently holds a 1 1/2-game lead over the Twins in the AL Central. Both teams are filled with young, entertaining players, which should keep them competitive again next season.