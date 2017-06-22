Oregon made its first Final Four run in over 70 years this season, and Jordan Bell was a big reason why. The 6-9 forward was, for this evaluator’s money, the best defensive player in college hoops last season. He was the only player in college basketball this season to post at least a 22 percent defensive rebounding rate, eight percent block rate and 2.5 percent steal rate — and only the fourth to do so since 2009.

NBA Draft scouting report: Jordan Bell provides intriguing late first-round option

What else is there to like about Bell? Here’s a quick breakdown.

Strengths

As mentioned above, Bell is a genuinely terrific defensive prospect for the modern NBA. And at 22, he’s also likely the most NBA-ready defender in the draft. The Los Angeles-born forward is a collegiate monster both as a rim protector and as a switchable perimeter defender due to his elite athleticism. He can guard all but the fastest guards in the country out on the perimeter, and he will be as comfortable when left on an island as any big could be. In a league where switching defenses are the en vogue strategy to slow down increasingly sophisticated offenses, Bell can be a real difference maker in the frontcourt.

His offensive skills are more of a mixed bag (we'll get to that in a second), but it’s worth noting that Bell showed some instinct as a short-roll passer this season. Overall, his ability to run and finish above the rim could make him an interesting pick-and-roll player, and he’ll be effective out in transition as a running mate for his point guards. He finished in the 95th percentile of all players in half-court settings around the rim this season, making nearly 70 percent of his attempts in that area.

Weaknesses

At just 6-9 with a sub-8-9 standing reach, there’s some concern about Bell’s size. Can he be a primary rim protector in an NBA where the best tend to have eight inches of standing reach on him? Because of that, he profiles best as a weak-side rim-protector next to a strong center. Also because of that, it’s unclear how his rebounding ability will translate. He was, on the whole, a solid collegiate rebounder. But at just 225 pounds, he could get moved out of the way by stronger defenders, losing his position.

Offense is the biggest question, though. Bell is mostly a finisher from five feet and in. He did attempt 14 3-pointers this season, but he hit at just a 21 percent rate. He was in the eighth percentile this season among all college hoops players in shooting off the catch. There’s also not much in the way of a game off the bounce at this stage. He was an excellent offensive rebounder, scoring about 20 percent of his points this season off put-backs. But offensive rebounding is slowly dying in the NBA as teams get more conscious about transition defense, and if he’s forced to play the 4, it’s unclear how often he’d be asked to crash the glass.

Overall Thoughts/Best Fit

Ultimately, I have an end-of-the-first-round grade on Bell because it’s easy to buy into him becoming a rotational defensive big man, even with the questions.

The best fits for him are going to be on teams that currently have smooth-shooting centers. If the Knicks could get into the late 20s or early 30s, Bell makes a lot of sense. Ditto for the Pacers, who could use more athleticism inside.

Beyond those, the Spurs have had terrific luck at developing offense in players, and they have a need for more athleticism in their frontcourt at No. 29. The Lakers had the second-worst defense in the NBA last season, and are sitting at No. 28. Finally, Philadelphia at No. 36 and No. 39 if Bell was to fall would make a lot of sense in between Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

All situational statistics mentioned above come from Synergy Sports Technology, and all player statistics come from sports-reference.com.