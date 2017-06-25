Bellator NYC fight card: Sonnen vs. Silva schedule, PPV price

Bellator is back in the pay-per-view spotlight as Bellator 180 takes place Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Bellator NYC fight card's main event features former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen against former Pride champion Wanderlei Silva.

Sonnen and Silva have a long standing rivalry going back to their days in the UFC when they were coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter Brazil 3.” Set to fight at UFC 175 back in July 2013, Sonnen and Silva were suspended for drug test violations but under different circumstances. The Nevada Athletic Commission handed Sonnen a two-year suspension for the banned drugs anastrozole and clomiphene. Sonnen (28-15-1) retired and signed with Bellator in the fall. He made his debut in January, losing by first-round submission to Tito Ortiz.

Meanwhile, Silva (35-12-1) had been given a lifetime ban by the NAC for skipping a random drug test. A Nevada judge reversed the ruling and ordered a re-sentencing that resulted in a three-year ban for Silva. "The Axe Murderer" also "retired" before getting his release from the UFC and signed with Bellator.

The Bellator 180 co-main event features the promotional debut of MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko when he goes up against Matt Mitrione.

Emelianenko and Mitrione were set to battle at Bellator 172 in February. The morning of the event, Mitrione was hospitalized because of kidney stones and the fight was called off. Mitrione ended having 24 stones removed.

Emelianenko (36-4, 1 NC), "The Last Emperor," is 2-0 since coming out of retirement at the end of 2015. Mitrione (11-5) is 2-0 since coming over from the UFC in 2016.

The Bellator NYC fight card also features a welterweight title fight between champion Douglas Lima and Lorenz Larkin; a lightweight title bout with Michael Chandler defending against Brent Primus; and the highly anticipated MMA debut of decorated wrestler Aaron Pico as he faces Zach Freeman.

The under card, which will air on Spike TV as "Bellator 180," will feature a light heavyweight title fight between Phil Davis and Bellator newcomer Ryan Bader, a former UFC contender.

Bellator 180 is the biggest card in the history of the promotion. Here is all you need to know about the Bellator NYC fight card, schedule and Sonnen vs. Silva (all times ET).

Bellator 180 fight card: Schedule of events in NYC

The first preliminary fight is available live on Spike.com at 6. Bellator 180 can be seen live on Spike TV at 8. Pay-per-view coverage begins at 10 p.m. Sonnen and Silva should enter the cage around 12:30 a.m.

Bellator 180 PPV price

The main card on pay-per-view can be purchased for $49.95 in HD. For more information on how to order Bellator 180: Sonnen vs. Silva, ask your TV provider.

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva live streaming

Unfortunately, the Sonnen vs. Silva PPV fight won't be available for live streaming, so you'll have to watch on Spike TV via PPV.

Bellator 180 fight card in NYC

Main card

- Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva; Light Heavyweight

- Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione; Heavyweight

- Michael Chandler (c) vs. Brent Primus for Chandler's Lightweight Title

- Douglas Lima (c) vs. Lorenz Larkin for Lima's Welterweight Title

- Aaron Pico vs. Zach Freeman; Lightweight

Under card

- Phil Davis (c) vs. Ryan Bader for Davis' Light Heavyweight Title

- James Gallagher vs. Chinzo Machida; Featherweight

- Neiman Gracie vs. Dave Marfone; Welterweight

- Heather Hardy vs. Alice Yauger; Women's Flyweight

- Ryan Couture vs. Haim Gozali; Welterweight

- Jerome Mickle vs. Anthony Giacchina; Lightweight

- John Salgado vs. Hugh McKenna; Catchweight (168 lbs)

- Matt Rizzo vs. Sergio da Silva; Catchweight (130 lbs)

- Bradley Desir vs. Nate Grebb; Lightweight

