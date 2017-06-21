News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Road cyclists push Australia past 40 gold
Road cyclists push Australia past 40 gold

'Alexis is definitely leaving' - Arsenal's Sanchez/Welbeck shirt number mix-up after kit launch

Sporting News
Sporting News /

How NOT to launch a new home shirt starring Arsenal Football Club.

'Alexis is definitely leaving' - Arsenal's Sanchez/Welbeck shirt number mix-up after kit launch

'Alexis is definitely leaving' - Arsenal's Sanchez/Welbeck shirt number mix-up after kit launch

Pires backs Wenger over Mbappe

The Gunners unveiled their home strip ahead of the 2017/18 campaign on Wednesday and all appeared fine initially as fans headed towards the club's website to put a pre-order in.

However, an unfortunate mistake from Arsenal led to supporters panicking that star man Alexis Sanchez had been pretty much confirmed as leaving ahead of the summer transfer window.

Alexis, who has just one year left on his current contract with talks ongoing over an extension, has been strongly linked with a departure, with Manchester City in the mix.



So, when fans found that Alexis' team-mate, Danny Welbeck, was an option when wanting to buy a new Arsenal home shirt with the number seven on the back, it's fair to say a meltdown had started!

Arsenal quickly corrected the mistake, with Welbeck soon appearing as an option for his current number 23 jersey, in what was an unexpected mix-up from the club.










And breathe...

Back To Top