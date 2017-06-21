Leonardo Bonucci has rejected claims that he was involved in a dressing room spat with Juventus team-mates Andrea Barzagli and Paulo Dybala at half-time during the Champions League final.

Bonucci denies Champions League final argument with Barzagli and Dybala

Local reports in Italy suggested that the defender was angry with his colleagues following Cristiano Ronaldo’s opening goal for Real Madrid in the fixture, which was won 4-1 by the Spanish outfit at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium.

However, the 30-year-old defender has taken to Facebook to reject the rumours.

“With reference to what has been written over recent days by certain media outlets regarding presumed arguments and heated discussions which are meant to have seen me and some other teammates of mine involved, I think the time has come to put one thing straight,” he wrote.

“Nothing of what has been written, reported and reconstructed is true.

“There was no argument and certainly no physical acts involving me or anybody else. The break between the first and the second half of the Champions League was like many others where, I repeat, nothing happened.

“These are the only words I have to say on this and I hope they are the last. In case this is not enough to clarify the situation and restore the truth, I am ready to turn to my lawyers to defend my name and my honour.”