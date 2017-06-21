Juventus open to selling €30m Cuadrado

EXCLUSIVE
Juventus may only have recently completed a permanent deal to sign winger Juan Cuadrado, but they could be ready to let him depart for €30 million.
The Colombia star has spent the last two seasons on loan in Turin and the Champions League finalists elected to sign him for his buyout fee of €20m on May 22.
However, head coach Max Allegri is ready to swoop for both Douglas Costa of Bayern Munich and Fiorentina’s Federico Bernardeschi.
To fund these deals, the 29-year-old Colombian could find himself sold, but Juventus will only allow him to leave for at least €30m.
The player has looked somewhat unsettled of late, with his performance levels dipping and his sending off in the Champions League final for a controversial clash with Sergio Ramos confirming that he is not currently himself.
Cuadrado could, therefore, be on the move and his agent Alessandro Lucci is exploring the possibility of a transfer to Spain or France. He would prefer to consider other offers before a switch back to the Premier League.