Golf: Rahm keeping caddie amid 'Bones' Mackay rumours

Rahm keeping caddie amid 'Bones' Mackay rumours

World number 11 Jon Rahm quickly dismissed rumours he could team up with caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay.

When Phil Mickelson and Mackay announced their mutual decision to part ways Tuesday, it raised questions as to where the famous caddie would wind up next.

Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Rahm are among the young, exciting players who could use Mackay's services, but the Spaniard quickly eliminated his name from consideration.

"I just wanted to clarify a couple things I've read on social media," Rahm said in a video posted on Twitter.

"The rumour about me and 'Bones' is both really unfair and untrue. I love the relationship with my caddie, Adam Hayes. He's a great guy, we work well together.

"There's no way I would ever change it."

Rahm is likely a lock for rookie of the year, having already won at Torrey Pines.

He has consistently peppered leaderboards while proving he is one of the most talented young golfers in the world.